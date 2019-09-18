Kim Kardashian's Security Team Tackles Kris Jenner

When you’re a member of the Kardashian family, sometimes life comes at you fast ― and in the form of your daughter’s security team.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming episode of “Keeping up With The Kardashians,” Kim Kardashian is seen riding along in her car with her friend Jonathan Cheban when she gets a call from her sister, Khloe Kardashian.

“Your whole security just fucking tackled Mom,” says the younger Kardashian on the phone, referring to their mother, Kris Jenner. “We just called 911. This is so crazy. ... The ambulance is on their way now.”

The frantic discussion has Kim Kardashian asking what happened and saying she’s “rushing home.”

“We were in the backyard and Mom came down when she shouldn’t have,” explained Khloe. “I told her to go around and they just tackled her.”

It’s unclear whether Jenner was seriously hurt.

Khloe, the co-creator of Good American clothing, quickly got off the phone, and the preview shows Kim looking up security footage on her phone to see what happened to their mother.

And you thought your family had problems.

Check out the action on Sunday when the new episode airs at 9 p.m.