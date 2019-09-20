Kim Kardashian revealed that things got “emotional” the last time that she and her sisters saw their old family friend, O.J. Simpson, at a nightclub in Miami.

Kardashian said she was in Florida with sisters Kourtney and Khloe when they ran into the former NFL star, who was acquitted in the 1994 murders of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman, and later served nine years in prison for a 2007 Las Vegas hotel room robbery.

“It was before he had gone to jail this last situation, and Khloé and, I think me Kourtney and Khloé were in Miami in a club, and we ran into him in the VIP section,” Kardashian said during an episode of her friend Jonathan Cheban’s “FoodGod” podcast, posted Thursday.

“We all, I think, all started crying. It was emotional,” she added.

Kardashian’s father, the late Robert Kardashian, was a member of Simpson’s defense team during the murder trial and the family once was close to him.

“His kids are all so amazing and Nicole’s kids, and I’m still somewhat friendly with his children,” Kardashian told Cheban.

“I don’t really talk to them, but I did connect with his son a few years back and I just have respect for them, and their lives must be extremely hard to really go through that,” she continued. “So, I always try to keep to myself on that issue and not bring anything up for them.”

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Kardashian attends the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 14, in Los Angeles.

Kardashian said she knows firsthand how hurtful it can be when once-close friends give out personal information.

“There’s nothing worse than someone you knew from your childhood just starts talking about your life,” Kardashian shared. “I’ve seen that happen with people that have been close to us, and they start talking about us as kids and they really don’t know us now. It gets so frustrating.”

Simpson took to Twitter in June to deny a longstanding rumor that he is Khloe Kardashian’s real father.

“Bob Kardashian was like a brother to me, he was a great guy,” O.J. said in a bizarre, two-minute video, referring to the Kardashian family patriarch, who was married to Kris Jenner before splitting in 1991. Bob Kardashian died in 2003.

“Khloe, like all the girls I’m very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here, but the simple facts of the matter is she’s not mine,” Simpson added.

The first thing I want to set straight is this story Pardo (who was not my manger) is talking about all over the media regarding me & @KrisJenner pic.twitter.com/tZ9EJd4qxF — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) June 17, 2019