Kim Kardashian Cursing As She Squeezes Into A Latex Suit Is Pure Comic Relief

Reality TV is a form of escapism and the newest episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” are arriving just in time.

On Sunday, “KUWTK” released a sneak peek from Season 17 of the show and helped us all self-distance ourselves from reality for one, brief, hilarious moment.

In the two-and-a-half-minute clip, Kim Kardashian does her best to wiggle, slide, squeeze and tug herself into a latex look from Balmain’s fall 2020 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Kourtney, who has somehow managed to get herself into her outfit before Kim, just looks on and offers colorful commentary.

Throughout the video, Kim lets out a few expletives as her team attempts to get the mustard-colored outfit on.

“Shit, it’s stuck to my skin,” Kim says while she’s struggling with part of the sleeve. Kourtney enters the room and simply shouts, “Who goes to church in latex?”

Kourtney later says she has to pee, but considering she already has her outfit on, assures the room that she’ll just hold it for a few hours. Kim, meanwhile, is still struggling with her look.

“I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder,” Kim says, laughing. “This is fucking fashion week.”

“You’re gonna need Gatorade ― electrolytes,” one team member says, as Kim breathes a sigh of exhaustion and takes a sip of a drink. “This is a sport, actually.”

The comment was appropriate because, after Kim got her whole outfit on, the crew got started on her latex coat. To make things even more challenging, the sleeves had gloves.

Watch the whole thing go down below: