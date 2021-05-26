Kim Kardashian Questions Becoming A Lawyer After Revealing She Didn't Pass 'Baby Bar'

Kim Kardashian revealed she didn’t pass the “baby bar” on her first try and suggested to her sisters she’s reconsidering continuing her journey to becoming a lawyer.

In a clip of an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” slated to air this week and shared by E! Online, the KKW Beauty founder explained the test: “If you are doing law school the way I’m doing it, it is a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program and after year one, you have to take the baby bar. This one actually is harder, I hear, than the official bar.”

Kardashian’s mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, said she needed a score of 560 to pass the first-year law student exam. Kardashian got a 474.

“I am a failure. I spent six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day, studying and it was so important for me to take this,” Kardashian says on the show. “And to not pass gets your spirit down and just makes you want to give up.”

Sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian show their support for Kim regardless, with the former remarking that their late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, “would be really proud of you regardless, just the fact that you’re pursuing this.”

Frustrated, Kim explains that she was irritated that she “spent all that time away from my kids” and still didn’t pass.

“Like, I can’t do it again. I don’t have time. To do the next test is in November. And I’m filming the ending of our show, which will be so emotional. I have every birthday under the sun, you know, it’s my birthday — my 40th — I planned this whole trip and it’s too late to cancel. And if I fail again, it’s like, what’s the point?” she told her sisters.

The conversation continues with Kim wondering if she should schedule a follow-up exam in June 2021.

“I don’t want to wait another year to go by for school. I feel like I just got to the end where I almost knew everything,” she says, before adding: “I don’t know, I really need to think about it.”

Kim made her journey to become a lawyer public in April 2019 when she revealed to Vogue that she was doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco and planned to take the bar in 2022.

Her desire to do so stemmed from her interest in the case of Alice Johnson, a grandmother who received a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian visited with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 to advocate for clemency for Johnson, prompting Trump to grant Johnson a commutation. Two years later, in 2020, Johnson was fully pardoned.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency,” Kardashian told Vogue in 2019. “And I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, shit. I need to know more.”