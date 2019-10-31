Kim Kardashian Is Elle Woods In 'Legally Blonde'-Inspired Halloween Video

As we all know, Kim Kardashian’s social media prowess gives fans’ endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t kill their husbands. They just don’t!
In light of Halloween, the reality TV star recreated the Harvard University admissions video made by Elle Woods featured in the classic 2001 film, “Legally Blonde” and shared the goods on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.
Like Woods, who was played in the movie by Reese Witherspoon, Kardashian rocks sparkly bikinis, takes a stand with her sorority sisters against chafing, and explains to imagined Harvard Law admissions officers that she’s an ideal candidate for their upcoming class.
“Oh! Hi! I’m Elle Woods and for my admissions essay I am going to tell all of you at Harvard why I’m going to be an amazing lawyer,” says Kardashian as the video begins.
We’re sure Elle herself would be the most honored.
Elle Woods was an obvious Halloween choice for Kardashian, considering her career goals.
Earlier this year, the beauty mogul told Vogue’s Jonathan Van Meter that she’s doing a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in an effort to become a lawyer. She plans to take the bar exam in 2022.
In addition to her love of detective work, Kardashian has long been an advocate for criminal justice reform. She was a big supporter of clemency for Alice Johnson, a grandmother who received a life prison sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian raised the issue during a White House visit with President Donald Trump, who granted Johnson clemency days later.
In the world of Kim K, Halloween 2019 is a perfect day and nothing can go wrong.