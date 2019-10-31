Kim Kardashian Is Elle Woods In 'Legally Blonde'-Inspired Halloween Video

In addition to her love of detective work, Kardashian has long been an advocate for criminal justice reform. She was a big supporter of clemency for Alice Johnson, a grandmother who received a life prison sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. Kardashian raised the issue during a White House visit with President Donald Trump, who granted Johnson clemency days later.

In the world of Kim K, Halloween 2019 is a perfect day and nothing can go wrong.