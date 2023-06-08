Kim Kardashian Says She's A 'Lights Off' Girl In The Bedroom

Kim Kardashian may have graced magazine covers in the buff, but according to the reality star, she’s a lot more bashful in the bedroom.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the Skims founder told Scott Disick that she’s a “lights off” kind of woman when it comes to fooling around.

While chatting with her former brother-in-law, after the pals met up for dinner, about how they’re both currently single, Disick said he’d like to see the 42-year-old date an “older Italian businessman,” to which she replied: “I don’t like the old thing, but I don’t like the really young thing either.”

The pair then brought up the 40-year age gap between Cher and her former beau Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, which Scott called “the best thing I’ve ever seen.”

Kardashian then admitted, “I would just be insecure” about such a big age gap.

“Well, maybe she’s just secure or has the lights off,” Disick suggested, before the mom of four confessed, “I pretty much have the lights off now.”

Kim Kardashian. Arturo Holmes/WireImage via Getty Images

In a confessional during the reality show episode, a producer asked Kardashian, who’s also a law student, if she’s a “lights-off kind of girl.”

“It’s so weird,” she explained of her preferences in the bedroom. “I can walk out of a photo shoot with 100 people working on set... I can walk out in a thong. But if it’s like, you’re there with me, I’m like, ‘Wait, don’t look at me! Turn the lights off!’”

On the topic of romantic connections, Disick mentioned that he “can’t imagine” what a first date with the star would look like, to which she declared it would need to be “behind doors” and that she “couldn’t go out.”

“It’s kind of awkward. I’m like, ‘Hurry, get in! Hurry, hurry, so no one in the hallway sees you,’” she added.

Kardashian’s last public relationship was with comedian Pete Davidson. The lovebirds called it quits in August after nine months of dating. Their relationship came shortly after Kardashian’s messy divorce from Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

