Kim Kardashian Destroys Mean Tweeter On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Kim Kardashian wasn’t going to take this segment of “Mean Tweets.”

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Wednesday (watch above), the reality star read a doozy from someone who is clearly not a fan: “I’d rather plant poison ivy plants in my anus before hearing another word about Kim Kardashian.”

Kardashian got mean back at the tweeter: “Go ahead and do that,” she said. “Please.”

Zendaya earned props as well for her response to a tweet that read, “I bet Zendaya’s feet smell like Funyuns.”

Watch what she did above in a segment that also includes Chris Rock, Jon Hamm and Sarah Paulson.