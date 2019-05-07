If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian knows how to wear, it’s a tight dress.
The reality TV queen arrived at the annual Met Gala in New York on Monday night dressed in what might be the most typical Kim K look she’s ever worn. The ensemble consisted of an extremely form-fitting naked dress with ruched detailing along the front and a plunging neckline. The dress also featured dangling crystals, making it look as though Kardashian was literally dripping in diamonds. (Britney Spears did it first though.)
The mother of three combined the dress with a pair of clear heels and wore a wet-look hairstyle. Her makeup was also pretty true to form: smoky eyes and thick black eyeliner.
Kardashian attended the event with husband Kanye West, who opted for a plain black ensemble.
Did their outfits match the “camp” theme? Not really. But were they perfectly suited to them? Definitely.