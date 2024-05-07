Entertainmentkim kardashianBody ImageMet Gala

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala Look Had 1 Detail So Extreme It Made People Uncomfortable

“This woman’s organs are not doing ok,” one social media user said of the controversial outfit.
Elyse Wanshel
Just imagine how many Skims bodysuits must have been involved.

Kim Kardashian courted controversy at Monday’s Met Gala due to a very uncomfortable-looking aspect of her wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York City.
Aliah Anderson via Getty Images

The reality TV star wore a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano with a metal corset so extreme, it basically snatched her waist to oblivion.

Another look at Kardashian’s Maison Margiela Artisanal gown.
Kevin Mazur/MG24 via Getty Images

Kardashian’s practically nonexistent waist rattled people on X, formerly Twitter, for a variety of reasons. Some felt the shapewear line co-founder was once again reinforcing the same kind of unhealthy and impossible female beauty standards with which she has long been associated. Other people just wondered how she could possibly breathe.

This is by no means the first time one of Kardashian’s Met Gala looks has received backlash. In 2022, she described having gone on a strict diet to lose 16 pounds in three weeks so she’d be able to fit into one of Marilyn Monroe’s vintage gowns at that year’s event.

The look caused her a few serious health issues, including a psoriasis breakout due to the extreme diet.

Kardashian wears one of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gowns at the 2022 Met Gala.
Gotham via Getty Images

“Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn’t really move my hands,” Kardashian told Allure in 2022. “It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out.”

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org for support.

