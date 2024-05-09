Entertainmentkim kardashianMet GalaVogue

Kim Kardashian Explains Her 'Issue' With Walking At The Met Gala, And It All Makes Sense Now

The reality star previously admitted that even breathing in her get-up was an "art form."
Carly Ledbetter
Kim Kardashian has always been willing to go to extremes for the Met Gala.

At this year’s bash, the reality star appeared to have trouble walking ― and breathing ― in her custom Maison Margiela Artisanal gown by John Galliano, which Kardashian basically confirmed in a video with Vogue.

The Skims founder called breathing in her corset “an art form” but said she had a handle on it in the video, released Wednesday.

Walking proved to be an “issue,” and for good reason. Kardashian explained that she wore shoes without a heel to make sure her look stayed intact, though it did make it more of a challenge to get up the Met Gala stairs.

“It’s clever because if I had a shoe with a heel, the heel gets stuck in the metal skirt. And so that was our issue with walking,” the “American Horror Story” star explained while holding up the acrylic, heel-less platforms for the camera.

A still from Kim Kardashian's video for Vogue explaining her Met Gala look.
“To wear these, you’re on your tiptoes and you’re balancing the whole time flexing your calf muscles,” Kardashian said. “So that’s what I’m gonna have to do ― is stand on my tippy toes. “I think ballerinas do it, and they probably have a lot of practice. This is our only practice, but we’ll do it.”

“I think we really need the height on this look, so we gotta do what we gotta do,” she added.

Kardashian was right about the “we,” as she made it up the stairs with the help of two assistants:

If Kardashian wants to pivot to a more comfortable look next year, she can try Bad Bunny’s black-and-white Bolero shoes, which resembled hooves.

