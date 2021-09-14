Here's What Kim Kardashian Looked Like Under Her Dementor-Chic Met Gala Gown

As one of the most recognized women in the world, being anonymous is essentially the biggest stunt Kim Kardashian could pull at this point.

And so she arrived at the Met Gala on Monday night in an all-black Balenciaga haute couture gown that covered up her body, including a face mask that completely obscured her famous features from photographers.

The custom ensemble — which was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the fashion brand’s creative director who walked alongside Kardashian on the red carpet in an oversized black hoodie — featured stiletto boots and a long pleated train.

Essentially, all we saw of Kardashian was her 75-inch ponytail. It grazed the floor of the annual fashion event, which this year was held in celebration of the opening of the new Costume Institute exhibit “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The sartorial statement ― the latest in a long line of BDSM-inspired ensembles Kardashian has worn in recent weeks ― generated plenty of conversation online. Fans compared her gown to a sleep paralysis demon, that alien queen meme and a particularly fashionable dementor.

Mostly, though, everybody was curious about what Kardashian looked like without her face covering.

As it turns out, she was still fully glammed up. Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, shared photos of a mask-less Kardashian prepping for the event.

“Behind the mask,” he captioned a photo of Kardashian rocking her signature nude lip and smoky eye.

Kardashian changed into a different look — sans full face covering — for the star-studded Met Gala after-party. She opted for a similar all-black bodysuit, but sported oversized cat-eye-shaped sunglasses instead of a mask, leaving her face in almost full view.

Kardashian’s ex Kanye West didn’t attend the event, multiple outlets reported.

“Even though Kanye is not attending tonight, his presence will be felt on the carpet,” an unnamed source told People. “It was Kanye who introduced Kim to Demna and was instrumental in the newly formed relationship between her and Balenciaga.”

Still, the gala was a family affair for Kardashian, who was joined by mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner — who both wore significantly more straightforward ensembles.

