Kim Kardashian's New Neighbor Will Make Staying In With Pete Davidson Very Awkward

Trash day is about to get real awkward in Calabasas. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Should Kim Kardashian West require a cup of sugar, a spare pair of Yeezys or perhaps even a co-parent to stop her children from going live on TikTok without her permission, she now needs not look too far.

Amid his repeated pleas to reunite their family, Kanye West has plans to move directly across the street from Kardashian West, who’s made it abundantly clear that they are never, ever getting back together, more than 10 months after the pair filed for divorce.

Advertisement

The rapper reportedly dropped $4.5 million to move into a mansion that’s just a stone’s throw from the aggressively minimalist and extra Hidden Hills, California, abode he once shared with his estranged spouse and their four children. Earlier this year, Kardashian West officially acquired the home amid their ongoing divorce proceedings by paying West $23 million to become the estate’s sole owner.

West forked over a whopping $421,000 over the asking price to lock down the neighboring 3,650 square-foot, five-bedroom property, which includes a swimming pool and a stable for horses, according to TMZ. But it’s apparently a “teardown” situation for West, who “has a vision for the house and plans on starting construction ASAP,” per an unnamed People source.

The Yeezy founder has been on something of a real estate tear as of late. He put up his enormous Cody, Wyoming, ranch up for sale for $11 million, offloaded a $3.7 million bachelor pad and then purchased a new $57.3 million Malibu mansion within a matter of months.

What’s behind these recent money moves? Apparently, a desire to remain in Kardashian West’s orbit, despite the reality TV star’s burgeoning romance with one Pete Davidson.

Advertisement

“He only bought it for the location. It’s near Kim and the kids,” the People source said. “It will be family-friendly. He wants to be able to have the kids over as much as possible. Living only in Malibu was making visits more tricky for Kanye.”

Just last month, West made his intentions clear, telling a crowd of volunteers at the Los Angeles Mission that he’s intent on “restoring” his family.

“This morning I felt so blessed to wake up, to workout and be able to drive to my house and see my wife and my kids,” he said, according to E! News. “That’s right. I said my wife and my children, and I want everyone to pray for my family.”

He went onto to detail his plans to live in a “house right next” to their former family home so he can be “next to my children as much as possible.”

Advertisement

The proximity to Kardashian West also means that West will be able to keep an eye on Davidson’s comings and goings, with many on social media joking about some potentially uncomfortable neighborhood run-ins.

Kanye when Pete Davidson says goodmorning from his old bedroom pic.twitter.com/EjgXkYmLm6 — JonJon  ⓱ (@JonJonGoStupid) December 27, 2021

While the “Saturday Night Live” star was seemingly not in attendance (or just not photographed) at the annual Kardashian family Christmas party, the newly launched couple has been logging some quality time over the holidays.

After enjoying a movie date in Staten Island last week with Scott Disick in tow, they’ve since returned to California for more down-low hangouts.

Davidson was spotted driving Kardashian West’s custom Rolls-Royce on Christmas Eve with the two later reuniting for a Boxing Day lunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel.