Kim Kardashian Denies Kanye West's Claims Of Second Sex Tape With Ray J

Kim Kardashian West is denying claims being made by ex-husband Kanye West that there is a second video in existence showing her having sex with former boyfriend Ray J.

On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul told “Hollywood Unlocked” host Jason Lee that he had obtained a laptop that had a video from 2003 showing the couple having sex.

Kardashian West first rose to fame after a tape of her and Ray J having sex was released in 2007. The infamy helped her and her family launch the popular reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” according to Page Six.

Although Kardashian West and Ray J have denied the existence of additional videos, Ray J’s former manager, Wack 100, has been claiming he has “part two” of their video since last fall.

West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, told Lee that he had retrieved the laptop with the footage on the same night Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 2021.

“I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night,” he said. “I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 a.m. in the morning.”

Ray J and Kim Kardashian in March 2006. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

West said Kardashian West was in tears when she saw the computer “because it represents how much she’s been used. It represents how much people didn’t love her and they just saw her as a commodity.”

However, a rep for Kardashian West told a different story to People — mainly that there wasn’t a second sex tape on the computer.

“After review, there was nothing sexual unseen, only footage on the plane on the way to Mexico and footage at a club and restaurant on the same trip,” the rep said. “Kim remains firm in her belief that there is no new second tape that exists. After 20 years, she truly wishes to move on from this chapter with focus instead on the positive things she continues to do as a mother, entrepreneur and advocate for justice reform.”

Ray J ― who at one point mocked Kardashian West about the sex tape ― has apparently had enough of West’s actions as well.

