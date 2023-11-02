Kim Kardashian Says North West Compares Her To Kanye West: 'Dad Is The Best'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kim Kardashian’s daughter, North West, apparently thinks her mom can learn some things from her dad, Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

During Thursday’s episode of the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Hulu reality TV show, “The Kardashians,” the Skims co-founder was filmed venting about some of the parenting challenges she has faced raising North.

In one scene, the beauty mogul was shown telling older sister Kourtney Kardashian that North often compares her to the “All Falls Down” rapper.

“North, she’ll go to her dad’s, she’ll be like, ‘Dad is the best, he has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security. He lives in an apartment,’” Kim Kardashian recalled.

She continued, “And she’ll start crying, ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment.’”

The Skims co-founder then said her daughter has also pointed out the fact that she and her dad make their own food together when she’s at his home.

“That’s amazing that you make ramen, great,” she said sarcastically about North, indicating that the 10-year-old likely prepares packaged ramen noodles with her dad.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kim Kardashian said in a confessional that raising North — whom she described as “special and smart and creative” — teaches her about “patience.”

“She has taught me a lot about life,” she said.

The beauty mogul is also mom to daughter Chicago, 5, and sons Saint, 7, and Psalm, 4 — all of whom she shares with ex-husband Ye.

The former couple finalized their divorce last year. Ye has since been in a relationship with designer Bianca Censori, whom he reportedly married in a private ceremony in January, per TMZ. The outlet reported at the time, citing unnamed sources, that the two hadn’t filed a marriage certificate.

Kim Kardashian and North West photographed together on May 01, 2023 in New York City. MEGA via Getty Images

Kardashian’s remarks on parenting have made headlines in recent weeks.

During last week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” she responded to criticism she received for publicly sharing her parenting struggles as a single mom of four.

The Skims co-founder said during an appearance on the “On Purpose With Jay Shetty” podcast in May that she sometimes cries herself to sleep due to parenting challenges.

Some people online criticized the reality TV star at the time for not acknowledging in that interview that she’s very wealthy, and that she has the support of a staff that includes nannies and a chef.

Kim Kardashian doubled down on those comments during last week’s episode of the Hulu show, saying, “Obviously, having nannies and a chef to help cook is beyond helpful.”

She continued, “It’s all about family and enjoying these moments. It takes a village to raise kids, but at the end of the day, your kids only want you.”

The beauty mogul has been called out for having a personal chef by one of her kids before.

In May, Kim Kardashian posted a Mother’s Day card from Chicago, in which the child wrote responses to questions about her mom.