Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West's Behavior Could Scare Off Future Boyfriends

Kim Kardashian is worried any potential new partners might be “scared” of dating her due to Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and her ex-husband, due to his behavior — which included threatening her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson and defending Adolf Hitler.
“There’s a part of me that is like, ‘Oh my God, is everyone gonna be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?’” Kardashian said on Monday’s episode of the “Angie Martinez IRL” podcast.
“I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in who could be super innocent,” she continued. “Then there’s a side of me that’s like, ‘Why would I ever have to live that way?’”
Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 and finalized the proceedings last month, also described co-parenting her four children North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm — which she shares with Ye — as “really fucking hard.”
West tried to win Kardashian back for several months before the papers were signed. He claimed to have retrieved a laptop containing a copy of her famous sex tape with Ray J — which Kardashian denied — and reportedly sent her Valentine’s Day flowers.
The Chicago rapper later embroiled himself in serious controversies by tweeting about “going death con 3 on Jewish people,” lauding Hitler and having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes and former President Donald Trump.
The reality TV star told Martinez she “definitely protected him, and I still will” but was also “holding on by a thread.” The 42-year-old fashion industry titan added she’s in the “fun zone” of being single — until the right person comes along.
“I don’t know if I’ll get married again, but I’ll have my forever partner,” Kardashian told Martinez. “I know that. He’s coming, absolutely. I’m at peace, and I’m gonna have fun until that happens.”