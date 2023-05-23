Kim Kardashian Admits She Cries Herself To Sleep Over Parenting Stress

Kim Kardashian is opening up about the “most challenging” parts of being a single mom.

“There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy shit, this fucking tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?” the reality star admitted in Monday’s episode of the “On Purpose with Jay Shetty” podcast.

Kardashian, who shares her four kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), got candid about how “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

Speaking about the difficulties of managing a household full of kids as a single parent, she added: “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they’re fighting, and you know, there’s no one there. Like, it’s [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

In a clip from the interview, the Skims founder said she sometimes has to take it “hour by hour” to “see if we’re going to survive” during particularly chaotic nights in her home.

“If a tantrum comes in, oh my God, your life is completely upside down,” she confessed. “But it teaches you so much more about yourself than I think anyone, any parent, could have ever anticipated.”

Despite the highs and lows of parenting, the TV star gushed that “it is the most rewarding job in the entire world,” though she emphasized there’s “nothing that can prepare you” for parenthood.

“Everyone says the days are long and the years are short, and that couldn’t be like a more true statement,” added the “Kardashians” star, who revealed that she’s working on being “a little bit firmer” with her kids.

“I mean, there’s nights when you don’t wash your hair for days as a mom and you have spit up all over you and you’re wearing the same pajamas, especially in COVID,” Kardashian recalled. “It was insane, you know?”

She then switched gears to dish out words of encouragement, saying of parenting that “you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 after more than seven years of marriage to Ye.

In December, she said it was “really fucking hard” co-parenting with the Grammy-winning artist, who has come under fire for several controversies, including praising Adolf Hitler and making antisemitic comments.