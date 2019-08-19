Kim Kardashian Says Former Boss Paris Hilton 'Literally Gave Me A Career'

The bonds of early 2000s friendship are apparently stronger than a Blackberry connection because Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton are still going strong all these years later.

The reality TV star recently declared she’d “do anything” for the hotel heiress, whom she’s known through thick, thin and Nicole Richie, and reminded everyone how Hilton was the one to put her on the map.

In a clip from the upcoming 17th season of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the makeup mogul explains why she agreed to appear in Hilton’s music video for a song called “Best Friend’s Ass” ― yes, Mozart is shaking ― when she’s already so busy.

“I really would wanna do anything for her,” Kim tells her sister Khloe in the clip. “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that.”

Kim’s one stipulation was that she wouldn’t dance onscreen ― look no further than this video of the late, great Prince kicking her off the stage to understand why ― and apparently Hilton agreed.

Khloe is considerably impressed by her big sister’s humility, praising her for standing by an old friend.

“A lot of people, no matter how they got their success, they wouldn’t say, ‘I got my career because of Paris,’” the “Revenge Body” star says. “They wouldn’t say, ‘I wanna do you a favor.’ They’d be like, ‘Haha, bitch, look who’s popping now,’ but you’re so sweet and kind,” Khloe tells her sister.

Kim, who’s known Hilton since they were “little girls,” says that no matter what’s happening, she’d “drop it for her because that’s important to me to be loyal to people.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian go WAY back.

Reality TV historians know that Kardashian got her start as Hilton’s stylist and part-time closet organizer, appearing in a handful of episodes of “The Simple Life” in the mid-2000s.

The two quickly became an it-girl duo, making sure to see and be seen at all of the hottest Hollywood spots.

“We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you,” Kardashian told Rolling Stone in 2015 about their attention-seeking ways. “All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day.”

Their friendship took off shortly before Kardashian’s sex tape and subsequent reality TV show made her a household name and then subsequently imploded when her celebrity surpassed Hilton’s.

For years the two didn’t speak, preferring to trade barbs in the press ― Hilton famously once likened Kardashian’s butt to “cottage cheese stuffed in a trash bag” ― but they eventually found their way back to each other.

A lifelong friendship? Now, that’s hot.