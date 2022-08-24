Kim Kardashian's Paris Robber Blames Her For Flaunting Her Wealth

A man involved in the armed Paris hotel heist targeting Kim Kardashian in 2016 has said he feels no remorse over the incident.

“Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that. Guilty? No, I don’t care,” Yunice Abbas told VICE in an interview translated from French to English.

Advertisement

Asked for his advice to celebrities and influencers who are thinking of posting images of their belongings on social media, he said: “They should be a little less showy towards people who can’t afford it. For some people, it’s provocative.”

During the interview, Abbas recalled in detail how he and his co-conspirators carried out the heist.

He is among five men who allegedly robbed the reality TV star during 2016′s Paris Fashion Week. Abbas is awaiting trial, but was released from jail early due to his health. In total, 12 suspects were arrested in connection to the robbery.

Advertisement

Attackers wearing ski masks and dark clothes burst into Kardashian’s rented Paris apartment, tied her up at gunpoint and stole more than $9 million worth of jewellery, including her $4 million engagement ring.

Kardashian has since revealed that she was deeply traumatized by the incident and feared she would be raped and murdered. She has since changed the way she uses social media and significantly increased her security.

“I definitely took a year where I got really paranoid of people knowing my whereabouts,” she told David Letterman during an emotional interview in 2020. “I didn’t even want to go to a restaurant, because I thought someone will know I’m at this restaurant. They’ll take a picture, they’ll send it, they’ll know my house is open, they’ll know that my kids are there.”