At Least Kim Kardashian Doesn't Have To Stress About Pete Davidson's Ex

Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande pose together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

As her messier-by-the-hour divorce from estranged husband Kanye West continues to unfold, there’s at least one ex Kim Kardashian doesn’t have to worry about.

The reality TV star sent a clear message that she has no hard feelings with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson’s former fiancée, Ariana Grande.

Grande, who was briefly engaged to the “Saturday Night Live” comedian for a few PDA-heavy months back in 2018, is keeping things friendly with Kardashian by way of the ultimate celebrity love language: a PR package.

The pop singer sent Kardashian a press box from her recently launched R.E.M. Beauty brand on Saturday with the Skims founder sharing an image of the gift on her own Instagram account.

Kardashian went on to tag Grande in the post, which Grande later shared on her own story.

Ariana Grande's Instagram Story Instagram

Long before Davidson was getting branded with Kardashian’s name, he dedicated some prime tattoo real estate to Grande during their whirlwind romance.

He and Grande called off their much-buzzed-about engagement in October 2018, just five months after the start of their relationship. Their breakup eventually inspired the singer’s smash single “thank u, next,” which featured a direct shoutout to Davidson with the lyric, “And for Pete, I’m so thankful.”

Grande has since tied the knot with real estate agent Dalton Gomez in an intimate at-home ceremony in May 2021.

But it was unclear exactly how Grande felt about Davidson dating Kardashian, as the two women have formed a friendship over the years.

Back in 2017, Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West, attended Grande’s Dangerous Woman tour and even snapped a backstage photo in the singer’s dressing room. Grande also appeared in an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” two years later, with Kris Jenner making an appearance in her cameo-packed music video for “thank u, next.”

Kardashian’s new romance with Davidson blossomed this past fall after her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show in October and has only gotten more serious in recent months.

After making their relationship Instagram official last week, Kardashian gushed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Wednesday about Davidson, revealing that he’s already inked multiple tattoos dedicated to her, including a brand on his chest of her first name.

“You know what, I’m in my 40s, fuck it ... just go for it, find your happiness,” Kardashian said. “And I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I want to hold onto that forever.”

While Kardashian was declared legally single months after filing for divorce from West, who legally changed his name to Ye, the rapper has continued to blast her new relationship by sharing bizarre posts and alleged private text messages on social media. The attacks culminated in a disturbing music video that appeared to depict violence against the “Saturday Night Live” star.

Earlier this week, West was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating the platform’s policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment.

“I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best,” Kardashian told DeGeneres about West, with whom she shares four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

“I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road.”