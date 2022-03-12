Kim Kardashian Finally Goes Instagram Official With Pete Davidson

The reality TV star confirmed her romance with a slideshow of photos featuring Davidson that she posted on Friday. The two have been romantically linked since October, shortly after Kardashian hosted “SNL.”

In one photo, Davidson can be seen lying down resting his head near Kardashian’s lap as they both pucker up for a kiss.

Kim Kardashian pictured delivering her monologue on "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York City. NBC via Getty Images

Davidson’s debut on Kardashian’s Instagram account came days after the reality star spoke publicly about their relationship for the first time.

Kardashian talked about whether Davidson will make an appearance on her family’s new Hulu series, “The Kardashians,” in a cover story for Variety published on Wednesday.

“I have not filmed with him,” she told the publication. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

Kardashian’s relationship with Davidson has made headlines in recent weeks as her ongoing divorce from Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has become increasingly tumultuous.

The rapper received criticism after he released a music video earlier this month for his song with The Game titled, “Eazy.” The video appeared to depict violence against Davidson.

Last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted Kardashian’s motion to be declared legally single.

Kardashian also received criticism this week after another quote from her Variety interview made rounds on the internet.

The reality star, who made the Forbes billionaires list last year with her businesses KKW beauty and shapewear line Skims, offered her advice to women in business in a now viral clip.

“Get your fucking ass up and work,” she said in the clip. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do, because you have one life.”

“No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” she continued.

Many people on social media slammed Kardashian for being out of touch and privileged, with many pointing out that the reality star was born into a well-connected ― and clearly well-off ― family in the Los Angeles area.

Actor Jameela Jamil called out Kardashian for her remarks on Twitter on Wednesday.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” she wrote. “This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”