Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating: Reports

Love, from New York: It’s Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson!

OK, OK, technically the reality superstar and “Saturday Night Live” comedian are in Palm Springs, California, but either way ― their long-rumored romance has been confirmed, at least according to anonymous sources who spoke to E! News and Page Six.

A source described only as “close to Kim” told E! that Kardashian and Davidson are “casually dating” but also have said they don’t want to see other people.

Bolstering the claims of their budding romance are photos showing the pair holding hands near the Palm Springs home of momager Kris Jenner, where they’ve been staying together celebrating Davidson’s birthday this week. (The Scorpio “King of Staten Island” turned 28 on Tuesday.)