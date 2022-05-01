Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Make Debut At White House Correspondents' Dinner

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrive for the White House Correspondents' Association gala at the Washington Hilton hotel. STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

Stepping out in sneakers and couture, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their red carpet debut as a couple at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

With the Met Gala days away and the splashy premiere of her new reality series in the rearview, the two could have chosen any high-profile event for what will likely become their most Googled photo op.

Advertisement

But just like their romance, Kardashian and Davidson keep on surprising. The couple arrived hand-in-hand at the annual gala celebrating the work of White House journalists and others in the media.

The reality TV star was reportedly invited by ABC, per People, as her famous family’s new series “The Kardashians” recently launched on Hulu ― both are owned and operated by Disney ― while the “Saturday Night Live” comedian attended as her guest.

Davidson and Kardashian made their red carpet debut at this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner. Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Kardashian arrived in a shimmering sleeveless silver couture gown from her go-to fashion house of late, Balenciaga; it featured a high neckline and a short train. She paired the ensemble with sparkly jewelry accents courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz and had her dark tresses slicked back in a wet hair look.

Advertisement

Complimenting her style without compromising his own, Davidson attended the event in a black Prada suit and lace-up Vans sneakers. He finished the classic-with-a-twist look with matching sunglasses, which he kept on throughout the evening, according to People.

The event, which hasn’t been held in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, also attracted a handful of other celebrities including Brooke Shields, Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart and Leslie Jordan, who mingled among journalists and politicians, including President Joe Biden who took a shot at Donald Trump as he began his remarks. This year’s event was hosted by Trevor Noah.

Kardashian arrived at the dinner in a shimmering sleeveless silver couture gown from Balenciaga. Paul Morigi via Getty Images

Kardashian, who has become increasingly vocal about her political beliefs amid her continued advocacy for criminal justice reform, previously attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with her mother, Kris Jenner, in 2012.

She controversially partnered with Trump to help secure pardons for nonviolent offenders and spoke alongside him at the White House back in 2019 to announce the launch of a ride-sharing partnership created to help people find jobs after being released from prison.

Advertisement

Posting some behind-the-scenes photos from Saturday evening on Instagram, Kardashian captioned pics with “White House din din.”

Kardashian’s romance with Davidson blossomed in the fall after her hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” in October and has only gotten more serious in recent months.

The duo have become increasingly public with their relationship: Davidson attended the premiere of Kardashian’s new show last month, but skipped the carpet. Weeks later, the beauty mogul supported Davidson at the 2022 Mark Twain Prize ceremony, where the comedian delivered a speech celebrating honoree Jon Stewart.

As for their future together, Kardashian recently said she’s “very happy and very content” with Davidson following her contentious split with ex-husband Kanye West.

“I mean, I am a relationship kind of girl, for sure,” she said in an interview with ABC News host Robin Roberts last month. “And I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them. Obviously I wanna take my time, but I’m very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”