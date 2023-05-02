Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited at the Met Gala on Monday for what seemed like friendly conversation. The former lovebirds were photographed chatting with Usher in a series of images. One featured the ex-“Saturday Night Live” star gazing at Kardashian, perhaps longingly, as she makes a point.

Usher, Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/MG23 via Getty Images

Advertisement

It was just a year ago that Davidson and Kardashian were the “it” couple at the 2022 gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The reality queen also grabbed headlines for wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress that year. They split in August after a nine-month fling, E News reported.

This year, they were seemingly amiable exes talking with Usher, whom Kardashian cheered on at some of his recent Las Vegas concerts, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Kardashian wore a Schiaparelli gown of pearls and crystals. Usher and Pete Davidson wore tuxedos and smiles. Kevin Mazur/MG23 via Getty Images

Kardashian wore a Schiaparelli gown of freshwater pearls and crystals on Monday. Davidson spiced up a black tux with a colorful T-shirt.

Advertisement

Small talk or big talk? Usher, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian chat it up at the Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG23 via Getty Images

Sure, there were smiles all around. But is anyone else getting a little weepy at big celebrity love lost?

What a difference a year makes.