Kim Kardashian Speaks About Pete Davidson Romance For The First Time

Kim Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson, whom she was first romantically linked to in October, after appearing together on "Saturday Night Live." via Associated Press

For all those still confused about the coupling of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, rest assured that her famous family’s forthcoming reality show will provide all the answers.

In a new cover story for Variety published on Wednesday, the KarJenners are front and center teasing their new Hulu series ― simply titled “The Kardashians” ― and just how much of their private lives will make it on screen this time around.

Apart from abundant footage of the family presumably eating salads, Kardashian’s new romance with the “Saturday Night Live” star, which blossomed after her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show, will indeed be featured on the show

“I have not filmed with him,” she told the outlet in her first public comment about their relationship. “And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does. But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

While Davidson might not appear on camera, the beauty mogul promised that the series will reveal “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.”

“I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it,” she added.

Hulu will launch the first of two seasons of “The Kardashians” on April 14 with each containing a whopping 20 episodes. The new series has been described as a “premium version” of the family’s long-running E! show and will have “more documentary style” footage to showcase the family’s headline-generating personal drama.

Kardashian’s ongoing and increasingly messy divorce with Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, will factor into later episodes, but the reality star said she intends to keep things civil to protect their four children: North, 8; Saint, 6; Chicago, 4; and Psalm, 2.

“Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy,” she said of West, who’s repeatedly threatened Davidson on social media in recent weeks. “But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticizing privately. I don’t think I would ever criticize the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good.”

West, however, “figures into a major arc in the first episode,” per Variety, and will appear in additional scenes filmed before the former couple officially split in February 2021.

The two were declared legally single during a hearing in Los Angeles last month, with Kardashian dropping West from her last name. The pair have repeatedly clashed in recent weeks, with the reality star accusing West of causing her “emotional distress” by spreading “misinformation” on his many social media rants.

In the first trailer for the new series, Kardashian poked fun at her own tumultuous romantic history amid sister Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, which will also be featured on the show.