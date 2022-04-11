Kim Kardashian Reveals The Simple Outing She Loves With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has opened up about finding love doing simple things with her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, after her high-profile divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The Skims co-founder told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast that she really wasn’t looking to date anyone after splitting from West ― who now goes by Ye ― and that it was “the last thing” she was planning on.

“I definitely took my time,” Kardashian said on the podcast that aired Monday. “I took like, you know, 10 months or something before I dated or talked to anyone. And I just wanted that time to really figure out and go through the motions: ‘Am I making the right decision? How do I feel about this?’ You’ll never know unless you’re put in situations.’”

“So once I went through all of the motions I finally was, like, ‘OK, guys, I am so ready to meet someone.’ And I randomly did,’” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star said of finding the “Saturday Night Live” comedian.

Kardashian and Davidson were first linked together in October after the reality star’s appearance on “SNL,” before the two made things Instagram official in March 2022.

She revealed they have “so much fun” doing the simplest things.

“We were driving in the car yesterday and I just like, looked at him and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ And he was like, ‘What?’” Kardashian said. “And I was like, ‘For running errands with me.’”

“This is so much fun just to go to a doctor’s appointment or go to the dentist and just like, run errands,” she explained with a laugh. “I’m having so much fun.”

“I’m just so content,” she later added.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February and was declared legally single in March, after the rapper continued to stall the divorce process and attack the reality TV star and her new boyfriend online.

The beauty mogul publicly addressed her ex’s attacks earlier this year, and spoke about her desire for things to remain private between the former couple for the sake of their four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

As far as her relationship with Davidson goes, the comedian recently got “MY GIRL IS A LAWYER” tattooed on his chest, as well as a branding that says “Kim.”