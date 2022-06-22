Kim Kardashian Says She Connects With Boyfriend Pete Davidson Through Pimples

Kardashian, who appeared on “The Tonight Show” on Tuesday, showcased her new skincare line SKKN and talked about her relationship with Davidson. She said skincare was one of the couple’s “major bonding” points and described the moment she knew her connection with Davidson was “special.”

“I kept on talking all night. ‘Oh my God, I have this pimple, I have this pimple. Don’t let me fall asleep. I have to put pimple medicine on it before I go to sleep,’” Kardashian said. “I fell asleep, forgot, [I] woke up in the morning with dry pimple medicine on my face. He put it on in my sleep. Such a gentleman.”