Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Reportedly Have Called It Quits

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly ended their nine-month relationship, multiple media outlets are reporting.

An inside source told E! Online that the couple called it quits earlier this week as lovers and have decided just to be friends.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” the source said.

Davidson has been spending time in Australia working on a film while Kardashian is in Los Angeles raising her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West and working on her various businesses, Page Six reported.

A source told the website that the split “had nothing to do with Kanye” and that “no event caused it.”

Kardashian and Davidson first met last fall when she hosted “Saturday Night Live,” which included a sketch in which she played Jasmine to his Aladdin.

The script required their characters to kiss, and Kardashian later admitted she “felt a vibe” and later asked for Davidson’s number from a show producer.

A few weeks later, they were spotted holding hands while on a roller coaster at Knott’s Berry Farm in Southern California.

But the course of true love didn’t run smooth, mostly because West wasn’t happy seeing his ex-wife with Davidson.

After Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February, West antagonized her by releasing their private texts. A few weeks later, he released a music video that depicted violence against the comedian.

A source had previously told People.com that Davidson filled an important need for Kardashian as she was breaking with West, by giving her “someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with,” and added, “The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her, and Pete has been the best antidote.”