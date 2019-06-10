Kim Kardashian Shares Intimate Photo Of 1-Month-Old Baby Psalm West

Say what you want about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West ― no, really feel free ― but the couple makes out-of-this-world adorable offspring.

Case in point is the latest addition to their brood, baby boy Psalm West, who entered this world a month ago and is already making quite the impression on social media.

The KKW Beauty founder shared the first close-up picture of her son, whom she welcomed via surrogate on May 9. In his mom’s Twitter post on Monday, the newborn can be seen sleeping peacefully with his hands behind his head.

“Psalm Ye,” Kardashian captioned the sweet snap, which led some fans to wonder whether Ye is the child’s middle name.

Psalm Ye pic.twitter.com/DNou1CNzvU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 10, 2019

Psalm’s birth certificate doesn’t list an official middle name, so perhaps Kardashian was just paying tribute to her husband’s nickname.

But if the speculation about a middle name is correct, Kimye would certainly be bucking tradition, as none of their three older children ― North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 16 months ― has a middle name.

After keeping fans guessing for days about the name of their fourth child, Kardashian revealed it on May 17 by way of a text message exchange with West about their many blessings.

“Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need,” the message read.

Along with the conversation was a photo of Psalm swaddled in blankets in an all-white bassinet.

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

As for the inspiration behind the child’s name, grandmother Kris Jenner was the one to spill the details.

“The inspiration was the Book of Psalms in the Bible,” the momager told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it’s just a wonderful way to celebrate how they feel. And he’s such a blessing, so it’s perfect. ... He’s just adorable!”

Well, we can’t argue with you there.