Kim Kardashian Breaks Silence On Accusations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde

Kim Kardashian is cutting ties with personal photographer Marcus Hyde after he was accused of predatory behavior toward models on Instagram.

The photographer, who has traveled the world with the reality TV star and her family ― most recently documenting a KarJenner trip to Bali ― allegedly solicited nude pics from aspiring models in exchange for photoshoots.

On Sunday, model Sunnaya Nash shared several screenshots of just such an Instagram direct message conversation with Hyde, which was originally reported by Instagram account Diet Prada. In the alleged exchange, Hyde asks Nash for nude photos after she responds to his ad seeking models to shoot.

Kardashian said she was “deeply shocked” to learn about the accusations by Nash and others.

“I have been reading all of the messages and stories from women regarding inappropriate and inexcusable behavior of a photographer that I have worked with in the past,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. “My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences.”

She continued, “I stand in full support of every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with. We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out.”

Hyde has also worked with stars like Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Jhene Aiko, Bella Thorne and Ariana Grande, who has also now distanced herself from him.

In Hyde’s alleged conversation with Nash, he said he’d charge her $2,000 for a shooting session unless she shared nude photos with him first.

“Gotta see if your worth it,” he wrote after she expressed discomfort with such an arrangement.

After laughing at his proposal, she wrote, “Miss me with that shit boo,” adding “Yeah, you wack.”

“Find someone else,” Hyde responded. “Ill keep shooting celebs.”

Nash later made the screenshots of their exchange public. Hyde lashed back, telling her to “suck a fat big dick,” according to screenshots, and the hashtag #CancelMarcusHyde began trending on social media.

Hyde has since deactivated his Instagram account.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Kim Kardashian said she supported "every woman’s right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with."

Kardashian has a long history with Hyde, who has been the family’s go-to photographer in recent years, capturing behind-the-scenes moments and sharing them on his personal page.

The makeup mogul and her husband, Kanye West, sent $50,000 to the photographer after his near-fatal car accident in October and called for others to donate as well. Hyde made his first public appearance after the crash at West’s “Sunday Service” performance at Coachella in April.