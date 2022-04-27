Kim Kardashian Insists She Still Has A Belly Button, Turns It Into A Sales Pitch

Kim Kardashian knows how to turn a supposed Photoshop fail into a marketing opportunity.

On Tuesday, the Skims founder addressed reports that she appeared to edit her belly button out of photos she posted over the weekend. In the pictures in question, Kardashian wears a matching Skims set that includes high-waisted shorts, and nary a navel in sight.

Advertisement

The reality star reposted some of those articles on her Instagram stories, and didn’t hold back.

“Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb!” she wrote. “Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????”

Then, “The Kardashians” star did what any entrepreneur would do and turned it into a sales pitch ― with a side of shade directed at her critics.

“Belly button insecurities?! Well ... why don’t you head over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high waisted underwear like I did! You’re welcome!!!”

Advertisement

Despite Kardashian’s insistence that she didn’t Photoshop her pics, the Kardashian-Jenner family is regularly called out for digitally altering their photos and videos.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in particular are quick to correct the record, especially when reports surface about alleged sixth toes and freakishly long fingers.

But one recent altered-photo controversy was actually confirmed by the family, raising a few eyebrows to say the least. Khloe Kardashian finally confirmed earlier this month that she had actually edited her daughter ― True Thompson ― into family photos at Disneyland back in January.

Though she didn’t give an explanation for the alterations, Khloe copped to it with a simple, “Welllppp I fucked this one up.”

Advertisement