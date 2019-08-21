Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Photoshop Fail In Picture With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are releasing a fragrance collaboration this week, but there’s something afoot in one of the photos for the upcoming collection.
Eagle-eyed fans spotted a Photoshop fail in the picture, posted on Monday, which shows both sisters wearing bright, one-legged spandex bodysuits. If you look closely at Kardashian’s perspex-clad foot, you’ll notice that it looks like she has six toes.
But this just might be a little editing misstep:
Fans quickly pointed out the new digit on the reality star’s social media.
“That sixth toe is iconic,” Perez Hilton commented on the photo. “Why you got 6 toes?” others wrote.
Others couldn’t figure out if she had always had six toes and this was just the first time fans saw it.
Talk about toe-tally confusing:
A Kardashian rep reached out to Page Six on Tuesday and said that the mysterious toe wasn’t a Photoshop mistake, but merely the sideways angle of the star’s foot.
Last year, the 38-year-old posted a photo on behalf of a March for Our Lives anti-gun protest that looked as though the reality star, or someone on her team, distorted it to make her look better.
Kardashian shut down the Photoshop claims with a simple explanation on her website.
“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote at the time. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted ― I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me!”