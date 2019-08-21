Kim Kardashian Roasted Over Photoshop Fail In Picture With Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are releasing a fragrance collaboration this week, but there’s something afoot in one of the photos for the upcoming collection.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a Photoshop fail in the picture, posted on Monday, which shows both sisters wearing bright, one-legged spandex bodysuits. If you look closely at Kardashian’s perspex-clad foot, you’ll notice that it looks like she has six toes.

But this just might be a little editing misstep:

Fans quickly pointed out the new digit on the reality star’s social media.

“That sixth toe is iconic,” Perez Hilton commented on the photo. “Why you got 6 toes?” others wrote.

Well in other news, Kim Kardashian has 6 toes?? pic.twitter.com/uOtM1HNm8n — jordannnnn (@jordanwashere2) August 20, 2019

Others couldn’t figure out if she had always had six toes and this was just the first time fans saw it.

Talk about toe-tally confusing:

wait does kim kardashian have six toes or not — sydney sizemore (@sydney_hunter2) August 21, 2019

Finding out that Kim Kardashian has six toes on one foot has thoroughly ruined my night — Maci Doty (@Maci_AD24) August 20, 2019

@KimKardashian everyone is out here wondering why Kim has six toes and I just want to know if Brody is doing... and if she did have 6 toes then kudos to her for being able to hide it for like 16 years👏🏼 — jord_n 🧜🏼‍♀️🦋 (@J0rd1n5) August 21, 2019

A Kardashian rep reached out to Page Six on Tuesday and said that the mysterious toe wasn’t a Photoshop mistake, but merely the sideways angle of the star’s foot.

Last year, the 38-year-old posted a photo on behalf of a March for Our Lives anti-gun protest that looked as though the reality star, or someone on her team, distorted it to make her look better.

Kardashian shut down the Photoshop claims with a simple explanation on her website.

“I’m seeing online and on news media outlets that I suffered a ‘Photoshop fail,’” she wrote at the time. “So ridiculous! I reposted a picture on Instagram that a fan had already posted ― I only added a filter to it. It looks like the fan mirrored the photo, which is the reason the car looks like that. So, this is actually really funny to me!”