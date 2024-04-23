Kim Kardashian Just Posted A Photo With Karlie Kloss, And Swifties Have Thoughts

Just a few days after Taylor Swift released her song “thanK you aIMee,” which is rumored to be about Swift’s feud with Kim Kardashian, Kardashian has seemingly hit back by posting a photo with Karlie Kloss.
To wish her friend Derek Blasberg a happy birthday, Kardashian posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, including one of Kardashian with Blasberg, Khloe Kardashian and Karlie Kloss. Swifties were quick to notice that the photo appears to be a throwback taken in 2022, and they believe Kardashian posted it to get back at Swift, who was once best friends with Kloss until their rumored falling out.
“Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly fucking crazy oh my god,” one person posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A Swiftie pointed out that Kardashian must be “big mad” about Swift’s song if Kardashian is posting a photo with Kloss.
“kim posted a picture with derek and karlie oh i am so seated,” one Swiftie wrote on social media.
“NOT KIM POSTING A PHOTO WITH KARLIE KLOSS OH ITS WAR,” another person wrote.
On “Watch What Happens Live” in 2019, Kardashian said she was “over it” and felt like everyone had “moved on,” but in a 2023 Time magazine article, Swift said the leaked phone call took her “down psychologically.”
“[It was] an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” Swift said.
Neither Kloss nor Swift have publicly acknowledged any kind of falling out, but fans have watched closely as the two, who once called themselves sisters, have distanced themselves. And in 2021, Swift released the song “It’s Time to Go,” which include the lyrics “When the words of a sister come back in whispers / That prove she was not / In fact what she seemed, not a twin from your dreams / She’s a crook who was caught,” leading fans to think Swift was calling out Kloss.
Still, Kloss attended Swift’s Eras tour last year in the Los Angeles area, but instead of watching from the VIP tent, where other celebrities, including Austin Butler, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Travis Kelce, were gathered, Kloss was in the crowd with the non-famous Swifties.