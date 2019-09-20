Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of 'Extremely Bad' Psoriasis On Her Face

Kim Kardashian got candid about her battle with psoriasis and dealing with her new psoriatic arthritis diagnosis in a revealing personal essay for sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness site, Poosh.

The reality star spoke about her first outbreak at 25 and detailed the rollercoaster of emotions she’s faced in dealing with the chronic skin condition. Kardashian said that she’s learned to deal with the patch of skin ― her right leg ― that gets the most frequent flare-ups, though it often spreads.

“Earlier this year is when it got extremely bad — it covered my whole face and a majority of my entire body,” she wrote. She also spoke about finding out she suffered from psoriatic arthritis after waking up and not being able to use her hands.

“One night, I woke up to use the restroom and I physically couldn’t pick up my phone. I thought it was strange but maybe I just slept on my hands weird and I was so tired, I didn’t need to be checking my phone at that hour anyway. I fell right back asleep,” she said in her essay. “I woke up that morning and I still couldn’t pick up my phone. I was freaking out — I couldn’t even pick up a toothbrush, my hands hurt so badly.”

At a certain press event, her pain level was so high that she couldn’t even get dressed.

“I couldn’t even get my bra on that day, and I had to have someone dress me because the pain was so unbearable,” she said. “With the boots I was wearing, my ankles started to feel it in those joints. That’s when I knew it wasn’t just an issue in my hands, it was a bone problem.”

Kardashian finally sought help and went to the doctor, where she tested positive for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, which turned out to be a false positive. But it did lead to her diagnosis of psoriatic arthritis.

“It’s similar to arthritis that can stem from psoriasis and it can come and go. It’s still painful and scary, but I was happy to have a diagnosis,” she shared.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Kardashian shared a candid photo of her skin condition in March.

These days, Kardashian maintains a plant-based diet and said that she’s “extremely comfortable” with her skin condition.

“No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup,” she said, before signing off with an encouraging message for anyone else struggling with psoriasis.

“You can’t let it ruin your life or get the best of you. You have to do what you can to make sure you are comfortable but not let it take over,” Kardashian said.

Head to Poosh to read more of Kardashian’s piece.