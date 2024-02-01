Kim Kardashian Shares Close-Ups Of Her 'Painful' Psoriasis In Candid Videos

Kim Kardashian continues to take a no-holds-barred approach to sharing her experiences with psoriasis.
On Tuesday, the Skims founder and reality star posted a social media video showing a “painful” flare-up on her skin, writing that “Psoriasis sucks.”
“How crazy is my psoriasis right now, guys? It’s, like, all up my leg,” Kardashian said in the Instagram stories clip. “I don’t know what’s happening. But I’ve got to figure this out. This is crazy.”
In a caption, she added: “Not sure what my triggers are. I haven’t changed my diet. I’ve tried everything!”
Psoriasis is a disease in which skin cells build up and form dry, inflamed patches, typically on the elbows, knees and scalp. Triggers can vary from person to person, but the condition is believed to be caused by genetics, the immune system and the environment.
Though Kardashian has been frank about the unpleasantness of psoriasis, she’s been able to find humor in her situation, too. In another video uploaded to her Instagram stories Tuesday, she pointed out that one of her skin patches resembled a heart.
“Lucky me, I have a heart-shaped psoriasis for Valentine’s Day,” she quipped.
Kardashian has opened up about her experiences with psoriasis in recent years, noting that she had her first flare-up at age 25. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also has the condition.
“For the past eight years, although the spots are unpredictable, I can always count on my main spot on my right lower leg, which consistently stays flared up,” she wrote in a 2019 blog post for Poosh, her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website.
“I have learned to live with this spot without using any creams or medication—I just deal. Sometimes I cover it up and sometimes I don’t. It doesn’t really bother me.”
Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian shared a video tour of her office, which includes a tanning bed, on TikTok. The clip sparked controversy since tanning beds have been linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, especially melanoma.
Though Kardashian clarified that she used the tanning bed as a way to ease her psoriasis, many still found the video distasteful following sibling Khloé Kardashian’s recent skin cancer scare.