What's Hot

Jon Stewart Crashes 'The Daily Show' In An Unlikely Getup

Prince George Just Bagged A Major Role At His Grandad's Coronation

Trump Calls On Republicans To ‘Defund’ The FBI, Justice Department

I’m A Therapist Who Treats Hyper-Masculine Men. Here’s What No One Is Telling Them.

Wisconsin Republicans Gain Impeachment Power In State Senate

Mike Pence Drops Fight, Will Testify Against Trump In Jan. 6 Investigation

Donald Glover Had A Warning For Protégé Malia Obama Ahead Of Her Directing Debut

Opinion: The Importance Of LSU Star Angel Reese's Shameless Trash Talking

It Took Years For This Netflix Special To Get Here — And It's A Must-Watch

Reporter Evan Gershkovich’s Arrest Raises Serious Questions About Russia

Missouri Tornado Kills Multiple People, Sows Destruction

Melanie Lynskey Explains How She And Jason Ritter Get Through Their 'Darkest' Moments

Entertainmentkim kardashianKaty PerryAmerican Idol

Kim Kardashian Reacts To Katy Perry’s 'Ugly Cry Face' In Epic Instagram Exchange

The reality star’s fitting response to Perry left fans roaring in the comments section.
Jazmin Tolliver

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

|

From getting turned into a viral meme over a teary moment on reality TV to famously breaking down in a chat with talk show host David Letterman, Kim Kardashian is no stranger to having a good cry — so she can sympathize with fellow celebrity weeper Katy Perry.

On this week’s episode of “American Idol,” the “Firework” singer turned on the waterworks as she watched a performance by contestant Fire Wilmore, later sharing the footage of herself tearing up to Instagram.

“Hi this is my ugly cry face,” Perry, a judge on the singing competition series, wrote Monday.

The post went viral in no time, with many fans gushing over Perry’s vulnerability and carefree ability to poke fun at herself.

The video also caught the attention of Kardashian, who swooped in to the comments section with her own words of support for the pop princess.

“We all have one,” Kardashian wrote, referring to the “ugly cry face.”

The pair’s felicitous interaction sparked dozens of comments from fans who couldn’t hold back their excitement over the epic exchange.

“This comment needs to go down in history,” one Instagram user said with a laughing emoji, nodding to the Skims co-founder’s remark.

“Iconic response,” another wrote.

“If you haven’t an ugly cry, are you even livinggg,” replied the cosmetic brand Maybelline.

This week’s weepy moment wasn’t the first time that Perry got emotional on “American Idol.”

In February, she began crying when Trey Louis, a survivor of a school shooting, auditioned for the show.

Louis, a mattress salesman and aspiring singer from Texas, opened up about the attack on Santa Fe High School in May 2018 that left 10 people dead and 13 others wounded.

Visibly distressed, Perry let the tears flow before shouting, “Our country has fucking failed us!”

She added: “You didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because you know what? I’m scared, too.”

Go To Homepage
Jazmin Tolliver - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community