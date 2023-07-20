Kim Kardashian Regrets Rebound With Pete Davidson To ‘Run From’ Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her former relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.

The reality star shared some contemplative thoughts with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner on Thursday’s episode of “The Kardashians” and said her nine-month romance with Davidson was largely motivated by her highly-publicized divorce from Kanye West.

“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” Kardashian told her siblings. “It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to, like, run from things. It’s better to, like, deal… heal. Deal, heal. Deal, heal, and then... feel.”

Kendall rearranged those emotions into a more sensible order as the trio shared a laugh — and unwittingly created the episode’s title: “Feel, Deal, Heal.” It starkly contrasted last week’s episode in which Kardashian reportedly cried over West’s antics.

Kardashian dated Davidson for nine months before he sought therapy over West's attacks. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

Kardashian, who had asked West to stop attacking her, expounded Wednesday.

“After all of the mean things that he’s done, the kids have no clue,” Kardashian told her sisters. “They... think their dad is, like, the best thing, and the most amazing thing, and he’s so great with them. Why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”

“I mean, granted, I have a lot to be angry at,” she continued, “but like… they don’t know that.