Kim Kardashian Reveals Brutal 'SNL' Jokes That Even Shocked Amy Schumer

Kim Kardashian West during her monologue hosting "Saturday Night Live" in October.

Kim Kardashian’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue made punchlines out of Kanye West, her sister’s plastic surgery, Caitlyn Jenner’s failed gubernatorial run and even O.J. Simpson. And to think it could’ve been so much more brutal.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Kardashians,” the famous family’s new series on Hulu, the reality star took viewers behind the scenes of her “SNL” hosting debut in October, including a one-on-one brainstorming session with comedian Amy Schumer.

Schumer, no stranger to cutting, off-color jokes, helped shepherd Kardashian through the preparation, advising her on material to include in her opening monologue.

While Kardashian certainly didn’t pull punches, the jokes she didn’t tell on the show just happened to be some of her most ruthless.

One scrapped joke included a dig at Tristan Thompson, who shares a child with sister Khloe Kardashian, over his many bouts of infidelity. Thompson has publicly cheated on Khloe multiple times, most recently fathering a child with another woman, while the two were still in a relationship.

“Oh Khloé, you have the biggest heart. It has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces,” Kardashian told a shocked Schumer, who appropriately responded with, “Oh shit!”

The “Life After Beth” star, however, was less enthusiastic about a relatively stale crack at the reality TV star’s mother, Kris Jenner: “And Kris, you’re not one of my sisters, but I just thought I’d remind you.”

The Skims founder also nixed a joke that name-dropped R. Kelly, who was convicted of sexual abuse and sex trafficking the month before Kardashian hosted “SNL.”

“I know I have privilege, but I still struggle,” she said. “Like most of the things that I wear, it is really hard to pee. It’s a whole ordeal. Let’s put it this way: If R. Kelly dressed like me, he may have stayed out of trouble.”

Kardashian also chose to pull back on making light of her ongoing and contentious divorce from West, with whom she shares four children.

“SNL” cast member Chris Redd, who impersonated the rapper in a sketch, was originally supposed to poke fun at the couple’s split. But Kardashian revealed on the reality show that she’s “always afraid of hurting people’s feelings.”

“The divorce is so sensitive for him,” Kardashian told “SNL” producer Lindsay Shookus backstage ahead of her debut. “I’m already saying that part in the monologue, I don’t want to like ... maybe I could talk to Chris and think of something funny. I could just tell him, ‘Hey! This is super sensitive to him.’”

Ultimately, the reference was cut.

Kardashian’s appearance ended up being a hit, boosting “SNL’s” ratings and making fans out of some of her most vocal detractors.