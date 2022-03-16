Kim Kardashian Reveals Pete Davidson Got 'Branding' Of Her Name On His Chest

Joining an esteemed group of women before her that includes both Hillary Clinton and Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian is now forever enshrined on Pete Davidson’s body.

The reality TV star revealed that her new boyfriend has gotten “a little more than” three tattoos dedicated to her, including “branding” her name on his chest.

“He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got [for me],” Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview on Wednesday. “But the ‘Kim’ one is not actually a tattoo. It’s actually a branding.”

The “Saturday Night Live” star unveiled the brand in a shirtless photo that was shared in an alleged and very contentious text exchange between him and Kardashian’s estranged husband, Kanye West, last week amid their ongoing divorce. In the image, the name “KIM” written in thick dark letters can clearly be seen on the comedian’s chest.

“He wanted to do something that was really different,” Kardashian continued. “That’s what tattoo people do. They get tattoos of what’s going on in their life, so I was like, ‘Am I something special?’”

Kardashian went on to explain how Davidson was drawn to branding because of its permanency, as he’s currently in the process of removing many of his old tattoos.

“I think he was just like, ‘I want something that’s there, that I can’t get rid of [it like] my tattoos,’” she said. “[He] just wanted it there as like, a scar.”

As for the other tattoos, the beauty mogul said that Davidson also has one on his chest that reads, “My girl is a lawyer,” a nod to her ongoing quest to become an attorney.

Kardashian’s new romance with the “Saturday Night Live” star blossomed after her hosting debut on the late-night sketch show in October and has only picked up steam since.

Their relationship became Instagram official on Friday following Kardashian being declared legally single and officially dropping West from her last name. In a photo shared last week, Davidson is seen resting his head near Kardashian’s lap as they both lean in for a kiss.

“I guess it’s not official until you post,” Kardashian joked to DeGeneres about sharing their first couple photo with the world.