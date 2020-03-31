Kim Kardashian's Fight With Kourtney Was Way More Violent Than What We Saw On TV

Since professional wresting won’t be back up and running for a while, might we suggest “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” in this time of need?

The long-running reality TV series documenting the highs and lows of America’s thirstiest family reached a new low on Thursday night when sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian got into a physical altercation during Season 18’s premiere episode.

The siblings have been at odds for years, warring over filming schedules, shifting family dynamics and who’s the “least exciting to look at” ― Kim thinks it’s Kourtney, in case you forgot their epic blowout from last season.

Now, the KKW Beauty founder is breaking down the fallout from their latest clash and revealing the current status of their relationship.

“I think everyone was really, like, shook for a minute and just was like, ‘This isn’t our type of show. What’s happening?’” Kim told Jimmy Fallon during a virtual interview on “The Tonight Show” Monday. “I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see.”

“I was bleeding, so you didn’t really get to see that detail,” she continued, “but when I looked down at my arm and I saw that she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back. I just went over and slapped her back.”

Kim admitted that the on-air brawl wasn’t her “proudest moment,” but that she and Kourtney are “obviously fine now.”

Still, the altercation sent ripples through the family’s personal and professional lives. When the footage of them fighting made its way to Kris Jenner, the momager “cried” and expressed major disappointment over their behavior.

Production on the season was also halted for a full week to give both parties some space.

Kourtney has since intimated that she’s done filming “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” for the time being after revealing she often feels ganged up on by sisters Kim and Khloe.

“I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore,” Kim told Fallon. “She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, ‘OK, guys, I’m not gonna film,’ but she would come to work with an attitude every day and kind of take it out on everyone, from crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision. We would kind of, like, just keep on pushing her and try to figure out why she was so unhappy.”

Kim agreed that Kourtney taking a step back from the cameras will be “so much better for her” in the long run.

But the show goes on for the rest of KarJenners, as the family continued to film the rest of the season ― that is until, of course, the coronavirus outbreak.

“We were in filming, so now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine, filmed separately by ourselves,” Kim said of how the pandemic impacted filming. “So we have iPads set up and our iPhones — and the whole last episode will be what we do in quarantine. I literally have no idea whatever everyone else has been doing.”

And, hey, maybe some social distancing will do these sisters some good.