Kim Kardashian Says Naming Her Shapewear Line ‘Kimono’ Was An Innocent Mistake

Kim Kardashian West hasn’t really apologized for initially naming her forthcoming shapewear line “Kimono,” but in an interview with WSJ Magazine, she sought to explain the reasoning for the misstep.

“You would think we would have obviously thought it through a little bit deeper,” Kardashian West told the magazine, per People. She had faced accusations of cultural appropriation for naming the brand of figure-shaping undergarments after a traditional Japanese robe.

Yeah, I see the pun, Kim, but appropriating the name of an ancient Japanese garment with an array of sacred associations for your butt 'n' belly flattening brand is just really...something

⚡️ “Kim Kardashian West launches new shapewear collection, Kimono”https://t.co/rGaOHppcZ0 — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) June 25, 2019

“I’m the first person to say, ‘Okay, of course, I can’t believe we didn’t think of this,’” she told the magazine. “I obviously had really innocent intentions. But, let’s listen. And I want to really listen. And I want to really take it all in.”

Last week the 38-year-old reality TV star announced plans to change the name — after receiving backlash and a letter from Daisaku Kadokawa, the mayor of Kyoto, Japan, asking Kardashian-West to “re-consider your decision of using the name Kimono in your trademark.”

Yet, despite Kardashian-West’s promise to rename her line and acknowledgment that she messed up, she has not used the words “I’m sorry” in any of her public posts.