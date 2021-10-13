Kim Kardashian Says North West Drags Their House When She's Mad: It's 'So Ugly'

Kids say the darndest things when their parents have an absurdly minimalistic aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian revealed in a recent episode of Ellen Degeneres’ digital series “Mom Confessions” that her and Kanye West’s 8-year-old daughter North is not a fan of their home’s decor.

The 40-year-old reality star was asked during the episode, “What’s the meanest thing your child has said to you?” And Kardashian’s response was so funny it seemed like a missed opportunity for a sketch during her hosting turn on “Saturday Night Live” last week.

“Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me: She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?’” Kardashian said.

She added:

“She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.”

The Skims founder’s home that she shared with West has been a pop cultural punching bag ever since the former couple began posting photos of their interior, which boasts a monochrome white coloring, sparse decoration and a remarkably empty vibe.

Vogue’s digital series “73 Questions” also gave fans a thorough peek in Kardashian’s pad in 2019.