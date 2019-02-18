Kim Kardashian Says North West Isn't Dating 7-Year-Old Rapper

Josiah Kamau via Getty Images North West and Kim Kardashian spotted together in New York City.

What do you get a child who has everything? Not a boyfriend, if you’re Kim Kardashian.

While America’s most extra family has a historically maximalist approach to parenting (see: throwing lavish birthday parties on the regular, going to Jerusalem for a baptism, rocking a $12,500 Fendi baby stroller on a morning stroll, etc.), Kardashian has drawn the line at her 5-year-old daughter North’s dating life.

The internet recently did a collective eyebrow raise earlier this month when multiple photos of North and 7-year-old rapper Caiden Mills made the rounds with some implying that the two are in a relationship.

Mills is the son of rapper Consequence, who was formerly signed to Kanye West’s label GOOD Music. He and North have appeared on his Instagram with one caption referring to her as his “boo.” Other posts suggest he’s given her expensive gifts.

“Shout out to Northie, Babygirl I’ll see you soon,” a caption reads alongside a photo of Mills posing with a Tiffany & Co bag.

That post was followed by a picture of a necklace many assumed he later gifted North, with the caption, “She’s gonna LoVe It😘😘😘 Wrap that up sir, I’ll take it 💸.”

The two then spent some time together at the birthday party for North’s cousin Stormi ― where an inflatable replica of her head served as an entrance, mind you ― in addition to a recent exploratorium playdate, where it looks like North is wearing the necklace in question.

Given how often they’ve been pictured together and the nature of Mills’ posts, many assumed that Kardashian had given the relationship her stamp of approval, prompting some swift backlash from fans.

“I feel so sorry for north. People are already exploiting her for clout,” one person wrote on Twitter. “Regardless of their parents celebrity status, they’re still children.. I find this cringey and odd.”

“Caiden giving north the necklace is cute (I know the parents bought it). And if it was just the pictures I would be sweet,” a different fan chimed in. “But those captions make it super weird, makes the whole thing look so creepy.”

“She’s 5... this is so weird. Let kids be kids,” another added.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Kim Kardashian spotted after the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night.

Kardashian is now weighing in on the rumors, firmly denying that Mills and North are anything more than friends.