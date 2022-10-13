Kim Kardashian Describes 'Creepy' Sex With Pete Davidson — To Her Grandma

Still not over Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson breaking up? Good, because reality television keeps spilling new details about their sex life. (Watch the video below.)

In a new episode of “The Kardashians” on Hulu, Kim told her grandmother Mary Jo Shannon about an amorous encounter she had with Davidson.

“You know what’s so crazy?” she said to Shannon. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

“I know that’s really creepy,” she added.

Grandma “MJ” was unfazed, half-joking “Not in the lobby?”

“Not in the lobby!” Kardashian shot back. “But how creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex.”

Replied MJ: “I know, but I was younger once.”

Kardashian and the former “Saturday Night Live” star broke off their approximately nine-month romance in August ― but the reality show’s cameras were rolling during the relationship.

Kardashian previously discussed being lured in by the comedian’s “BDE” ― but sexual chemistry apparently wasn’t enough.

The two split due to “long distance” and “demanding schedules,” a source told E!.