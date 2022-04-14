Kim Kardashian Has A Seriously Shady Response To Debra Messing's 'SNL' Diss

“Well, I was not intending to troll her, and you know if anybody took it that way, I apologize. That was never my intention. She is this phenomenon. I mean, you know, she is a cultural icon,” Messing said.

“I am someone who grew up with ‘SNL.’ I love comedy, and they have had, for decades, this sort of formula,” she continued. “And I noticed that they changed the formula, and I was like, ‘Oh, does she have a new TV show coming out? Does she have a book coming out? Is she in a movie?’ And she didn’t have anything coming out. Actually, her TV show had just wrapped. So, I was just confused.”

Ultimately, Messing said Kardashian won her over, insisting that she was “rooting for her” and describing her performance as “amazing.”

Elsewhere in the opening episode of the new Hulu series, Kardashian revealed that she considered asking ex-husband Kanye West to serve as musical guest for her “SNL” debut amid their ongoing divorce, but decided against it.

“That would be epic if he was my musical guest. But then, do I want my own moment?” she said, adding later, “This is my first time, and I kind of want this to be about me and not about, ‘How are they gonna act to each other?’”