Kim Kardashian Shares Hilariously Petty Story About Being Snubbed By Karl Lagerfeld

Kim Kardashian may be evolving from a reality star obsessed with fame into an aspiring lawyer who cares about criminal justice reform — but that doesn’t mean she still can’t be delightfully trivial.

In an interview with Vulture published Monday, Kardashian decided to share the story of what happened when she and her mom, Kris Jenner, first met the late Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, and, boy, is it … something.

Kardashian began her tale in 2013. She was pregnant at the time and attending her first Met Gala as husband Kanye West’s plus one.

Kardashian told Vulture that at the time, she felt like someone “who has never been accepted into fashion.” So, when Carine Roitfeld, the founder and editor-in-chief of CR Fashion Book, approached Kardashian at the event and asked if she’d be open to Lagerfeld shooting a cover of her for CR magazine, Kardashian said her “jaw dropped.”

She accepted and job and flew to Paris with Jenner. On the day of the shoot, however, Kardashian arrived to the gig without her mom.

“I sit there; I wait. I do the fitting,” Kardashian recalled. “Olivier Rousteing of Balmain (the French fashion house) sent me my favorite cake from Hotel Costes because he knew I was pregnant, and I’m sitting there eating, looking like a pig, and Karl walks in.

That’s when Kardashian mentioned that before leaving for Paris, she had told a girlfriend she was doing a shoot with Lagerfeld.

“And [my friend was] like, ‘Oh my God, he’s going to give you a bag,’” Kardashian said. “He gives everyone of his models, especially on their first shoot, a bag. So the whole time I’m in Paris, she’s texting: ‘What’s the bag? Keep me posted, text me a picture.’”

Kardashian said that by 9 p.m. on the day of the shoot, she still hadn’t received a bag from Lagerfeld, and was beginning to think that her friend’s belief that she’d receive one was just “a myth.”

Then Jenner arrived at the shoot — dressed to kill.

“My mom walks in and she’s wearing Chanel leggings, Chanel thigh-high boots, blazer, turtleneck, dangling earrings, Chanel cuffs, gloves, sunglasses, beret: She was decked in Chanel from the ’80s,” Kardashian recalled. “Karl stops the shoot and walks over to her and is like, ‘Oh my God, are you her mother?’ I remember this jacket! I remember these gloves! I did those earrings!’”

Kardashian goes on to describe the two of them having “this love affair like I’ve never seen before.” And KKW beauty mogul hated every minute of it.

“I remember texting my sisters and being like, ‘Guys, mom is stealing my shiiiine. This is my first fashion shoot!’”

Kardashian said when the shoot wrapped, Lagerfeld approached her and Jenner with something behind is back. Kardashian said she was extremely excited because she thought she was finally going to get her bag.

“I’m thinking: I will cherish this forever, and I’m pregnant, so one day I’ll give this bag to my daughter,” she said.

Little did Kardashian know, however, that she was about to receive a very rude awakening.

“Then he comes up and he’s like, ‘Kim, this was the best shoot. Thank you so much,” Kardashian said. “But Kris, here is a bag for you,’ and he gives the fucking bag to my mom.”

“And it was a LEGO clutch,” Kardashian continued. “They were like ten grand, and you could never get one. And this was all Swarovski crystal with hand stones that was just a sample that never made it to production.”

Kardashian said that after Jenner got the bag, she ran to the bathroom and cried.

“I was like, Oh my God, she fully stole my life. She stole my whole day today! This was my biggest moment ever in fashion…”

Kardashian says her mom still has that clutch in her closet to this day — and she’s clearly not over the whole incident.

“And I’ve said to her: ‘Just so we’re clear, in your will, this goes to North,’” Kardashian told Vulture. “’I don’t need it. That bag was for my daughter.’”

