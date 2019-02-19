Kardashian’s gown ― black with massive cutouts and a thigh-high split ― was taken from Mugler’s spring/summer 1998 collection. Images of her wearing it lit up social media on Sunday night into Monday morning.

By Monday night, Fashion Nova had tweeted a link with a version of the dress available for presale. The company’s iteration is called “Winning Beauty Cut Out Gown.”

Fast fashion companies produce clothing that often looks like it was ripped straight from the runway, saying they aim to provide the masses with trendy attire for reasonable prices. They get away with it because U.S. copyright law affords few protections for fashion, legal experts say.