Kim Kardashian Shocked By TikToker’s Claim That Skims Bodysuit Saved Her Life

Kim Kardashian’s famous Skims bodysuits are a literal life-saver ... at least in the case of one TikToker.

Kardashian hit Instagram on Friday to share a TikTok from Angelina Wiley, a 22-year-old who credited the shapewear with preventing her from bleeding out after she survived a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, earlier this year.

The TikToker first posted a video about her near-death experience on May 18, but the video went viral this week after other TikTokers began tagging Kardashian to catch her attention. The video had garnered more than 1.4 million views as of Tuesday morning.

“Kim Kardashian saved my life,” Wiley says in the short clip before revealing that she was shot “four times” in an incident that took place on New Year’s.

“The night that I got shot, under my dress I was wearing a Skims shaping bodysuit,” she continued. “It was so tight on me that it literally kept me from bleeding out.”

Joking that she “recommends” the $68 bodysuits from the shapewear brand, Wiley shared that she’s “definitely going to buy some more,” coining it “body armor for women.”

“Call it fate, or Jesus, but I’mma call it Kim,” Wiley added. In the caption of her video, she thanked the reality star, writing, “no but fr, thanks kim.”

The “Kardashians” star, who launched the popular loungewear brand in 2019, reposted Wiley’s video in her Instagram Story on Friday, writing: “Wowwww” alongside the clip, PageSix reported.

Wiley later revealed in a follow-up video that she was wearing the Skims Sculpt Thong Bodysuit when she was struck with bullets that left her with multiple injuries, including a cracked pelvis and ruptured bladder.

Wiley was with a group of friends celebrating the New Year in the entertainment district when the shooting occurred, local CBS affiliate KCTV5 reported.

Other TikTok users offered support in the comments section of Wiley’s video, with many insisting that she should be hired as an ambassador for Skims.

“If this doesn’t land you a @Skims sponsorship I don’t know what will,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Okay but you should instantly be a skims sponsor @SKIMS.”