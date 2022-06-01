Kim Kardashian Says She'd Consider Eating Poop To Look Younger

Kim Kardashian will apparently do whatever it takes to look younger.

“I’ll try anything,” the beauty and reality TV mogul told The New York Times in a recent interview about her new skin care line. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

The new line, SKKN by Kim, is a nine-product skin routine mirroring her own elaborate regimen: cleanser, toner, exfoliator, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C serum, face cream, eye cream, oil drops and night oil. The brand launches next month and joins her existing makeup and shapewear lines, KKW Beauty and Skims.

The nine items come to an eye-popping total of $630, which Kardashian told the Times was necessary in order to include the ingredients she wanted. She said she uses the products on her neck and décolletage all the way “down to my nipples.”