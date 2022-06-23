Kim Kardashian Repeatedly Tells Her Sons To Pipe Down During 'Tonight Show'

Kim Kardashian admonished her sons twice for interrupting her interview on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday ― and it might have been the most entertaining part. (Watch the video below.)

The reality star discussed her lack of knowledge about “Saturday Night Live,” plugged her skin care line and told an anecdote about boyfriend Pete Davidson putting acne cream on her pimple as she slept.

Advertisement

But it was her reactions to Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, creating a disturbance in the audience that won the night.

“Guys, guys, can you stop?” she suddenly said, turning to a side section in the crowd. “This is like your first time at work with me. Please.”

The camera panned to the boys with family friends.

“My two boys are here and I hear them making so much noise,” she said, repeating that it was their first time accompanying Mom to work. “Don’t mess this up. C’mon.”

A bit later as Kardashian discussed daughter North’s special effects makeup obsession with host Jimmy Fallon, she again turned to the lads: “Guys, seriously. You gotta go.”

Advertisement