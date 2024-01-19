Kim Kardashian Responds To Tanning Bed Backlash On Twitter

Kim Kardashian’s latest TikTok video went viral ― but likely not for the reason she intended.
The Skims founder tried her hand at a new trend that included a video tour of her office (and doubled as an advertisement for a new lip liner) in a clip posted to her TikTok account on Thursday.
While showing off her digs, Kardashian says to the camera, “I’m Kim Kardashian, of course I have a tanning bed ― and a red light bed ― in my office.”
Commenters and concerned dermatologists alike struck out at the SKKN cosmetics company owner for promoting tanning beds, which are linked to an increased risk of skin cancer, especially melanoma. Melanoma is the deadliest form of skin cancer.
Kardashian responded to the reaction her video generated on Twitter on Friday, which only further ignited the tanning bed quarrel.
“I have psoriasis and it really helps when it’s bad,” the reality star said in response to an Allure magazine article titled, “Please, Kim Kardashian, Don’t Try to Normalize Tanning Beds.”
She added, “But I don’t use it too often.”
It’s important to note that the Mayo Clinic cautions that “there is no such thing as a healthy tan by way of a tanning bed or the sun.”
Some pointed out that Kardashian’s tanning bed admission is in especially bad taste considering her sister Khloe recently talked about her own skin cancer scare.
Khloe revealed in October 2022 that she had a tumor removed from her left cheek after what she thought was a zit turned out to be melanoma. “The Kardashians” star shared her healing journey with fans following the removal of the tumor, which left a deep indentation in her face.
She has encouraged fans to “be consistent with your skin cancer checks” and even opened up more about her history with melanomas.
“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-[disposed] to melanomas,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things.”